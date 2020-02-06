Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $214,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,877,649.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at $34,554,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,706,813 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.37. The stock had a trading volume of 171,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

