KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research note published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.36.

KKR opened at $33.14 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

