LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $2.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.80.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded LAIX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded LAIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE LAIX opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.91. LAIX has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. LAIX had a negative return on equity of 590.12% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LAIX will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAIX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LAIX in the third quarter valued at $3,440,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LAIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LAIX by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

