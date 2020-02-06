Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner Sells 3,768 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $180,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LKFN stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

