Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

LEGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,848,038.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $152,311.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,222,044.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,507. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Legacy Housing by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.68. 4,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $353.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

