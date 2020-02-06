Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Up to $57.99

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.98, but opened at $57.99. Lincoln National shares last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 2,613,900 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after buying an additional 142,536 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

