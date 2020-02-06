Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $11.06. Livent shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 90,547 shares.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,697,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 111,045 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Livent by 32.6% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Livent by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 894,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

