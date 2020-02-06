Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) PT Raised to $40.00

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

LK opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

