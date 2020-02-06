Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.17.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.80. 67,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,008. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $250.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

