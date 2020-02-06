Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Match Group stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 509,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.21. Match Group has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Match Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

