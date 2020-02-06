Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Matrix Service updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.
Shares of Matrix Service stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,749. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54.
In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.
