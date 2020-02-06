Medallia’s (MDLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 949,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,896. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,911 shares of company stock worth $11,792,757.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth about $10,006,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth about $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Analyst Recommendations for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit