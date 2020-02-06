Medallia’s (MDLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 949,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,896. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,911 shares of company stock worth $11,792,757.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth about $10,006,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth about $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

