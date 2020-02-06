Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $43.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Merit Medical Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.30.
NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $39.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.
