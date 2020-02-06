Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $43.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Merit Medical Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.30.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $39.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,318,000 after buying an additional 1,184,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after buying an additional 353,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 409,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 155,645 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

