Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Trading 20.5% Higher

Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET) traded up 20.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.86.

Metalore Resources Company Profile (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

