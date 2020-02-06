MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

MSTR stock opened at $152.84 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

