Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.33. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,711,633 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGEN. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

