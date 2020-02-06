Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

MBT stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,405,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after buying an additional 344,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after buying an additional 1,813,478 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,620,000 after buying an additional 354,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

