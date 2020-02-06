Moin (MOIN) Hits One Day Volume of $232.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Moin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Moin has a total market cap of $56,890.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,948,634 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

