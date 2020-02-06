Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.31. Moneygram International shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,723,356 shares.

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moneygram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The stock has a market cap of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

In other Moneygram International news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 637,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 186,526 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

