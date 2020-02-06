Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 3,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,155. The company has a market cap of $408.74 million, a P/E ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

See Also: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.