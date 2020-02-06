Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,970.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 70,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,641,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYOV traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,249. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.