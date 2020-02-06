Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 15.6%

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price traded down 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.65, 952,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 804,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit