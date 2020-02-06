Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 15.6%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price traded down 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.65, 952,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 804,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

