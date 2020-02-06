NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,830,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 10.72% of NanoString Technologies worth $106,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $996.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $25,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $136,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $136,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,769 shares of company stock worth $2,696,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.