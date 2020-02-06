National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

National Research stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,668. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. National Research has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%.

In other National Research news, Director Barbara Mowry sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $111,746.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,642.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $203,319.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,187 shares of company stock worth $2,953,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit