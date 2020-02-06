National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

National Research stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,668. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. National Research has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%.

In other National Research news, Director Barbara Mowry sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $111,746.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,642.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $203,319.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,187 shares of company stock worth $2,953,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.