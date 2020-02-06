Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Navistar International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Navistar International from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,385,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $9,419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the third quarter worth about $3,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

