nDEX (NDX) Hits One Day Volume of $49,893.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. nDEX has a total market cap of $22,545.00 and approximately $49,893.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 105.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.17 or 0.03027515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00213599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00132954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.