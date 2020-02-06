New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 20,067 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Rambus worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Rambus by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rambus by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,659.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $490,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

