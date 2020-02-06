New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.98.

PLAY opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.