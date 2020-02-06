New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.61%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

