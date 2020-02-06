NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLNK remained flat at $$1.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,635. NewLink Genetics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

