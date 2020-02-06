Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 86,796,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,105,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.