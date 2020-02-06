Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 86,796,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,105,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit