Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.
Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 86,796,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,105,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
