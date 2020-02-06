Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.46

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $14.35. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 100 shares.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $128.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

