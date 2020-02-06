Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 59.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($2.41) million for the quarter.

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

