Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Novacoin has a total market cap of $768,916.00 and $843.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00046738 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00064117 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000735 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086655 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,857.56 or 1.00769840 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000645 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

