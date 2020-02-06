NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $3,237.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00053294 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

