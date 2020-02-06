Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.48

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $13.98. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 69 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAZ)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.