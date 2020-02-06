Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.48

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $13.98. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 69 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the third quarter worth $154,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

