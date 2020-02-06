Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.44. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 178,079 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

The company has a market cap of $772.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

