Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after buying an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.80. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODT shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

