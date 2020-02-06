ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,517,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,685. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,827,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,476,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 547,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 470,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after acquiring an additional 411,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

