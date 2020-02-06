OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OPRX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.31.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gus D. Halas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in OptimizeRx by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit