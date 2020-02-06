OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OPRX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,949. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.31.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gus D. Halas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in OptimizeRx by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

