Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. Owens-Illinois also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

NYSE OI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 2,304,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,020. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

