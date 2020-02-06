Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.13, 708 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

