Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.67. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 48,225 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 628,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,561,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

