Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Bit-Z, P2PB2B and Hotbit. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $225.94 million and approximately $287.38 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 226,048,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,048,098 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, Coinsuper, KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Iquant, Coinbit, Coinall, CoinEx, OKCoin, BW.com, DigiFinex, BitMax, Bitrue, Kyber Network, MXC, C2CX, Hotbit, BigONE, BitMart, CoinBene, Gate.io, BCEX, SouthXchange, HitBTC, WazirX, ZB.COM, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DDEX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, TOKOK, P2PB2B, FCoin, ABCC, Crex24, Binance and CoinPlace. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

