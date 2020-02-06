Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 239,962 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $4,087,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

