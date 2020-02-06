Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
