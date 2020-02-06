PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PNNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

