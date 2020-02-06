Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,205 shares of company stock worth $9,084,744. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

BSX traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 333,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,685. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.