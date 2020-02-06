Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises 3.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Veracyte worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 13.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

VCYT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $712,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $492,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,886.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $4,173,266. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

