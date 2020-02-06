Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Driscoll sold 26,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,601.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ STRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 3,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

