Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Interpace Diagnostics Group worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.21. 846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,891. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.